Tom Cruise Attends Wimbledon Women's Singles Final With 'Mission: Impossible 7' Costars

The Wimbledon 2021 was a star-studded event this year with various celebs attending the Tennis tournament. Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was also spotted at the Wimbledon 2021 along with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. The trio was there to attend the Women's final match between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova.

Tom Cruise at Wimbledon 2021

A set down, it isn't mission impossible from here to win for Karolina Pliskova#Wimbledon | @TomCruise pic.twitter.com/0HoYtt3kud — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021

Tom Cruise attended the women's final match at the Wimbledon 2021. Along with his Mission: Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Cruise and Atwell are rumoured to be dating after meeting on the sets of their upcoming movie. Cruise was spotted wearing a navy blue coloured suit with a white shirt and golden tie, while Atwell wore a long beige dress accompanied by a long white coat. The women's final match was between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova and the match was won by Barty.

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise will be returning to the big screen as IMF agent, Ethan Hunt for the 7th edition of the Mission Impossible series. Crusie along with Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, and Frederick Schmidt will reprise their roles from the previous films. While actors like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes, will join the franchise.Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022.

Tom Crusie's Top Gun: Maverick gets postponed

Tom Cruise's action drama film Top Gun: Maverick which was scheduled to release June 24, 2020, was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The movie is a sequel to 1986's movie Top Gun. The movie stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles from the first film. The movie is now scheduled to release on 19th November 2021. Back in 2020, Tom Cruise took to his Instagram and announced the delay of the movie. He wrote "I know many of you have waited 34 years. Unfortunately, it will be a little longer. Top Gun: Maverick will fly this December. Stay safe, everyone."

