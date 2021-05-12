Tom Cruise Breaks His Silence Over His Outburst On Sets Of 'Mission Impossible 7'

Back in 2020, a video of Tom Cruise screaming at his crew members from the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 was leaked on the internet by an unidentified crew member. The 58-year-old actor was screaming at his crew members as they were found breaking COVID-19 rules and regulations. Tom Cruise has finally spoken out about his Mission: Impossible set rant for the first time and said that he was not sorry about the way he spoke to his fellow crew members.

Toms Cruise breaks silence over rant on Mission: Impossible set

In the video that was leaked by an unidentified crew member, Tom was heard screaming at the crew members and telling him that they would be removed from the sets of the movie if they did not adhere to the COVID-19 rules and regulations. The actor finally opened up about the incident and told the Empire Magazine, "I said, what I said" and he doesn't feel sorry since England was witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases during that time. The actor added that there was a lot at stake and that he had most of the crew leave the set and only selected people were allowed. Tom suggested that his words affected the crew members as the filming was never shut down again.

Mission Impossible 7 cast

The seventh instalment of the famous action franchise will feature an ensemble cast with the majority of the actors reprising their roles and many new actors joining the cast. Tom Cruise will be reprising his role as the IMF agent, Ethan Hunt. Mission Impossible 7 cast includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous films, along with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes who will join the franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 will be the third film in the series to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The movie is scheduled to release on 27th May 2022 in the United States.

IMAGE: TOM CRUISE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.