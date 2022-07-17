Tom Cruise Fans Scream His Name As He Heads Out For Dinner With Salma Hayek; Watch

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is currently riding high on the success of Top Gun: Maverick as it entered the billion-dollar club at the global box office, therefore becoming the second highest-grossing film worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career. Now, on Sunday, a video from Tom Cruise's latest outing with actor Salma Nayek went viral on social media which saw the former's fans surrounding him as they shout, "Tom, Tom, Tom!"

Fans shout Tom Cruise's name as he heads for dinner with Salma Hayek

Taking to her Instagram handle, actor Salma Hayek, who went to grab a bite with Mission Impossible actor, shared a video that shows Cruise being mobbed by a group of his fans as he heads out to grab a bite with actor Salma Hayek. The 60-year-old actor opted for a black coloured T-shirt and blue denim, while Hayek looked gorgeous in a black sheer top teamed up with a beige skirt and a navy blue jacket. The pic saw Tom smiling, while Salma makes a face.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When you take your friend Tom to dinner. Cuando invitas a tu amigo Tom a cenar. #tomcruise." The next slide had a video which saw fans surrounding the Top Gun: Maverick actor as they ask for selfies inside a restaurant. The actor cooperated well as he posed and smiled with all of his fans and even had conversations with them. The third clip had a woman shouting, "Tom, Tom, Tom," while in the fourth video, a woman screaming, "You are amazing."

More about Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise reprised the role of Pete Maverick in the film, a sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun. The film stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

Directed by Joe Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick is written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late American film producer, Don Simpson, also produced the sequel with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Image: Instagram/@salmahayek