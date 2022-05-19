Tom Cruise Honoured With Palme D’Or Award At Cannes, Teary-eyed Star Gets Standing Ovation

The 75th Cannes Film Festival, which is presently underway in France, has turned out to be a gala affair with a bevvy of stars arriving in style on the red carpet. From the Indian contingent to the Hollywood stars, everything has increased the anticipation of fans to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars acing their glam look on the red carpet.

Actor Tom Cruise was the centre of attraction of the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday as he not only made a grand entry with fighter jets zooming over the venue but also won a long-standing ovation from the audience at the screening of his film, Top Gun: Maverick. The Mission Impossible star got emotional and was left teary-eyed after witnessing an amazing response to his action film at the screening. Tom Cruise was also honoured with the prestigious Palme d’Or award at the event.

Tom Cruise moved to tears on seeing overwhelming response at Cannes 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star cast of Top Gun: Maverick created a buzz among the fans after they arrived in eight fighter jets zooming above the event venue, expelling smoke in red and blue to match the colours of the French flag. After posing for the camera, and signing autographs on the red carpet, Tom Cruise finally joined his team for the screening. According to the reports by the international media outlet, after the screening, the actor met with a great response from the audience who gave a six-minute long standing ovation to the entire team.

On seeing the overwhelming response and the outpour of love, Tom Cruise was moved to tears. For the screening of the film at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Tom walked the red carpet in a black suit and joined Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and co-stars Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Lewis Pullman.

Among the Indian stars who graced the event, Pooja Hegde, and Helly Shah attended the screening of the film and stunned fans in their designer outfits on the red carpet. The forthcoming film is a follow-up to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun also starring Cruise, which will have its North American premiere on May 27. Meanwhile, Tom Cruise was also honoured with Palme d'Or. The festival’s president Pierre Lescure had a surprise announcement of honouring the 59-year-old actor with an honorary Palme d’Or. So far, only 15 honorary Palmes have been given, with this being the 16th.

IMAGE: Instagram/nishit.shaw/akshayerathi