Tom Cruise Lands Helicopter At UK Family's Garden After Airport Closure

Tom Cruise is currently shooting for the seventh instalment of Mission: Impossible in the UK. The actor recently turned a Mission Impossible, possible as he landed his helicopter at a family's garden in the UK. Tom had to take the detour as the airport he was about to land into was temporarily shut.

Tom Cruise lands helicopter in UK garden

As per BBC, the garden where Tom Cruise landed was of the Webb family in the Warwickshire area. Cruise was reportedly due to land at Coventry Airport, but the airport was temporarily closed. Webb family told BBC that they were informed that a VIP wanted to land in their garden and they weren't aware that it was Tom Cruise. Alison Webb told BBC that, "I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much." She added, "then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter."

Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise will be reprising his role as the IMF agent, Ethan Hunt. Mission: Impossible 7 cast includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom reprise their roles from the previous films, along with Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes who will join the franchise. Mission: Impossible 7 will be the third film in the series to be directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The movie is scheduled to release on 27th May 2022 in the United States.

As per the Hollywood Reporter, the Tom Cruise starrer spy thriller film has been through a rocky production. The movie's shoot halted in February 2020 due to the pandemic, it was later restarted in December and a video of Tom shouting at the crew for flouting COVID-19 norms went viral. The shooting of the movie was halted again in June 2021 as a member of the crew had tested positive for the virus.

Image Credit: Tom Cruise Instagram and AP