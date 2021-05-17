Tom Cruise Lends A Helping-hand To A UK Football Club Hit By The Coronavirus Pandemic

Hollywood actor, Tom Cruise, recently offered to help a volunteer-run football club in the UK. The Woburn & Wavendon Football Club had it's fundraising activities halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and it's subsequent lockdowns. While Tom Cruise has never explicitly expressed interest in UK football, the actor is ready to lend a helping hand to the club in need.

Tom Cruise has been filming Mission Impossible 7, at locations across the UK. The actor recently signed shirts for the Woburn & Wavendon Football Club, which according to thenationalnews.com, will go towards its fundraising activities. The football club has set up a "crowdfunding campaign" to help pay for its community ventures as the fundraising activities have shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Woburn & Wavendon Football Club were disappointed at first, having to relocate from Bedforshire. According to BBC, the training ground of the team, which in Bedfordshire, was apparently booked for the filming of Mission Impossible 7. Chairman Robert Hill, while speaking to BBC, also spoke about how the players were "desperate to get back on and play some football after lockdown restrictions eased",

However, when the club got in touch with the production house which was responsible for the upcoming MI 7, they were assured that they would receive any help they could provide. Soon after, Tom Cruise made their wishes come true and signed a lot of the club's merchandise and jersey kits. The football club also tweeted via their official Twitter account, appreciating efforts made by Cruise and offered the signed shirts as "rewards".

Hollywood star Tom Cruise was in town filming near one of our venues, meaning we had to relocate, but the Mission Impossible crew generously gave us their support with Tom signing a few shirts too. Those are now available as rewards on our campaign page https://t.co/E6oPr67tlq pic.twitter.com/MCXSU2QMks — Woburn & Wavendon FC (@FCWoburn) May 15, 2021

Fans of the actor posted several selfies with the Mission Impossible actor, as well as photos and videos of him arriving on set in a helicopter. The actor wrapped up filming scenes for the untitled 7th installment in the Mission Impossible series in the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The crew of the upcoming film spent one week in the UAE capital along with Cruise.

Mission Impossible 7, which does not have an official title yet, has wrapped filming around several locations in the world, including places such as Norway, Venice, Abu Dhabi, and more. The film was initially supposed to hit the cinemas in July of this year, however, due to the pandemic, the film will now release in May 2022.

