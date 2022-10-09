Tom Cruise May Soon Become First Actor To Film In Outer Space; Expected To Do Spacewalk

Known for performing high-octane stunts in his projects, Tom Cruise is taking things a notch higher and may soon become the first actor to film in Space. The Mission Impossible star has reportedly collaborated with director Doug Liman of The Bourne Identity fame for a project, which requires him to do a spacewalk. According to New York Post, the Hollywood legend and Doug have approached Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) to pitch an idea for Tom to take a rocket up the International Space Station.

Tom Cruise may soon become the first actor to film in outer space

The movie was tabled sometime in 2020, however, faced postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UFEG Chairman Donna Langley also shed light on the project, teasing that there's a 'great development' with the actor.

According to BBC News, Donna mentioned, "I think Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he’s taking the world to Space. That’s the plan. We have a great project in development with Tom … Taking a rocket up to the Space Station and shooting."

Langley added that while major parts would be shot on Earth, the storyline would culminate with Tom's character venturing into space "to save the day.” Donna added that she's hopeful Tom will become “the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

Only weeks before, an unseen clip from Tom Cruise's film Top Gun: Maverick was released online and took the internet by storm as fans hailed his stellar stunt sequence. The BTS footage showcased Cruise riding on top of a plane with ease as he addressed his fans.

He mentioned, "Hi everyone! Wish I could be there with you - I'm sorry for all the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible, and right now we are over gorgeous Blyde Canyon in stunning South Africa." Take a look.

Just Tom Cruise things 🔥🔥🔥🔥

The ending to this clip is just insane even without editing & final touchups. One of the biggest Superstar on earth for a reason, Last of the superstars. ❤️❤️❤️ #TomCruise #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning #MI7 #TopGunMaverick #TopGun pic.twitter.com/cVDUbI87um — Faraz sayyed (@farazsayyed16) September 5, 2022

Image: AP