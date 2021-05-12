Tom Cruise Opens About Performing The Death-defying Bike Stunt In The Upcoming 'MI7'

The Mission: Impossible 7 shoot last year had gotten rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tom Cruise's footage while he jumped off the cliff on his bike had gone viral. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how they captured the death-defying stunt and how he decided to resume the shoot after the pandemic had eased. Take a look at what the Mission: Impossible 7 actor had to say about the film.

Tom Cruise opens up about how he performed his death-defying stunt

Tom Cruise's stunts in his Mission Impossible series have garnered him immense popularity. In a recent interview with the Empire magazine, Tom was asked about the cliff stunt that went viral on social media. He mentioned that they had only 6 seconds to pull of the stunt. If the wind would have been too strong, it would have blown him away from the ramp. He added that the helicopter stunt was extremely tough as he did not want to be hammered down that ramp with high speed and eventually get hit by a stone. If it would have departed in a weird way, they weren't sure about what was going to happen to the bike. He had 6 seconds in total to depart the ramp to pull the chute. He did not want to get tangled in the bike as he knew that it wouldn't have ended well.

Tom Cruise on shooting during the COVID-19 pandemic

In Tom Cruise's latest interview, he mentioned that they shot the film round the clock and 7 days a week. They were all dealing with a lot of emotions and helping each other through it. There was social distancing and they wore masks. They also lived in a bio bubble to avoid any contact with the virus. One makeup artist was assigned for two actors. The department heads were staying in a hotel room alone. They drove to the set, shot their scene and returned to the hotel.

Tom also shared that he has produced over 30-40 films to date and has been responsible for thousands of people. This time he was responsible for their jobs and he did not want any one of them losing their livelihood. His friends from the industry and people he knows from distribution constantly asked him about what he was going to do next. He told them that was going to go back to work and shoot again. They would figure out how to be safe in such bad situations together.

About Tom Cruise's movie Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's movie Mission: Impossible 7 is an action spy film directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film is the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible series. The film stars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt. The film is scheduled to release in May 2022.

IMAGE: Tom Cruise's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.