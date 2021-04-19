Tom Cruise Opens Up About Scene From Francis Ford Coppola's Film That Left Him Puking

Tom Cruise recently appeared on a chat show on April 12, 2021, and opened up about one of the scenes from a film that made him want to throw up. He discussed the filming of The Outsiders that released in 1983. Read ahead to know more.

When Tom Cruise started vomiting during shooting

Speaking to Graham Norton, he described the incident while he was working for the film with director Francis Ford Coppola and he was going to eat chocolate cake in the scene. But it turned out to be a bad idea because Coppola filmed 100 takes of the scene over three days. He thought Coppola would be satisfied after the first few takes, but that was not the case. After three days of Francis asking Tom to shoot the scene again, he was in sugar shock and started vomiting.

About Tom Cruise's The Outsiders

The Outsiders is a coming-of-age drama film that is an adaptation of the 1967 novel of the same name by S. E. Hinton. The movie stars C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio, and Diane Lane. The story of the film is about the rivalry between two gangs, the poor and the rich. Things heat up when one gang member kills the other. Tom Cruise played the role of Steve Randle in the film. The film received positive reviews from critics and the IMDb rating of the film is 7.1 out of 10.

A look at upcoming Tom Cruise's movies

Tom Cruise will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8. Tom Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski and Tom is also among one of the producers of the film. The movie is slated to release in the second half of 2021. Take a look at the trailer below.

Mission Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in 2022 and is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Tom reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. On the other hand, Mission Impossible 8 is slated to release in 2023 and is also directed by McQuarrie.

(Promo Image source: Tom Cruise's Instagram)