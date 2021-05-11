Tom Cruise Returns His 3 Golden Globes Trophies As He Joins Protest Against HFPA

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is facing criticism for zero involvement of a person of color in their all-white core team. Several actors and big companies have boycotted the HFPA in the past few days. Now, Tom Cruise has shown his outrage against the HFPA as he returned his Golden Globes Awards.

Tom Cruise returns his three Golden Globes Trophies to protest against HFPA

The HFPA conducts the annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony. Deadline has reported that Tom Crusie has delivered back his three Golden Globe trophies to HFPA headquarters. He won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Born on the Fourth of July (1990), Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical / Comedy for Jerry Maguire (1997), and Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Magnolia (2000). Cruise's gesture could be followed by other recipients as they might send their prizes to the HFPA.

The news came right after when NBC announced that they will not host Golden Globes 2022. The company cancelled the next year's broadcast but hopes to return in 2023 if the HFPA completes its amendments correctly. Organizations like Netflix, Amazon, Warner Media, and more have cut ties with the HFPA due to their slow development to reform its lack of diversity.

Tom Cruise is not the first big Hollywood name who stood against the HFPA. Earlier, Marvel actors Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson spoke against the Golden Globe organizers. More actors are joining the list as the HFPA is yet to make its final amends.

The non-profit organization has not included a Black member in its decision-making team for around 20 years. Not one of its 86 members is a person of color. They have been promising to change their rules for the past few years. But their slow work finally sprung outrage in Hollywood as many stand against them. They put forth its plan to increase membership by 50% in the next two years. They announced that they'll add 13 Black members, but their decision was criticized and even called "racist quota" by many. The organization is currently working on its reforms.

