A viral image has sparked speculation that Tom Cruise could be seen as Tony Stark in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to release on 4 May 2022. The image is low-resolution but many believe that it shows Tom Cruise as a Tony Star variant in an alternate universe. The figure in the photo resembles Cruise who was seen sporting a beard similar to Tony Stark's from the films and comics.

The image was shared on Twitter by Moth Culture and it instantly went viral. The image shows a man, resembling Tom Cruise with a moustache and beard similar to Tony Stark. The image was shared with the caption, "(Rumor) Possibly the first image of Tom Cruise on set #DoctorStrange2 in (Motion Capture) for his Iron Man."

(Rumor) Possibly the first image of Tom Cruise on set #DoctorStrange2 in (Motion Capture) for his Iron Man pic.twitter.com/nlvjj7sBAm — Moth Culture (@Moth_Culture) January 18, 2022

People are split

The post was shared two days ago on January 18, 2022, and as of now, it has received, more than 9 hundred likes and over 150 retweets. Many people were happy to see the post and shared their excitement for Tom Cruise as Tony Stark if it happens in the comment section. But some also refuted the claims.

One Twitter user wrote, "I think this may be legit because John Campea got given photos showing Matt Murdock and the 3 Spideys for NO WAY HOME, as well as two other pics, one he said "had somebody in a motion capture suit." Another person commented, "everyone once denying tobey and andrew would appear in the nwh. and guess what? we’re gonna have tom f*** cruise as tony stark bruh!" The third comment read, "He was originally one of the few people slated to play iron man before RDJ so it makes total sense." However, some also refuted the claims as one user commented, "No. There is no reason for him to be in the Marvel Universe." Another comment read, "It doesn't fit the costumes they wore on set."

Spiderman: No Way Home

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer, which features Benedict Cumberbatch released at the end credits of Spiderman: No Way Home, which was the most anticipated movie of 2021 and has collected more than 1 billion USD worldwide. It features all three on-screen Spidermen played by Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The introduction of Tobey and Andrew's Spiderman in MCU has opened the debate among the fans regarding the introduction of new actors playing old characters like Tom Cruise as Tony Stark.

