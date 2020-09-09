Tom Cruise Shells $1mn To Charter Cruise Ships For 'Mission Impossible' Shoot? Read

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is reportedly shelling out some money from his own pocket to help with the production of his movie Mission: Impossible, amid the pandemic. The series of the spy film began in 1996 with the last film released in 2018. After a break, the team is all set to start shooting for the film.

Tom Cruise shells out $1 million for his movie

The Production for the seventh instalment of the popular spy franchise was supposed to start in February when restrictions due to the Pandemic shut everything down. Simon Pegg, who plays the character of Benji Dunn in the Mission: Impossible franchise earlier revealed that the production will get back to work in September. It seems that the production is back on track, all thanks to Tom Cruise, who generously helped the team with some cash.

Also Read: Tom Cruise & Nicole's Daughter Bella Posts Selfie, Says 'All That Glitters Is Not Gold'

According to Forbes, Tom Cruise reportedly shelled out $1 million of his own money, to help the production company Truenorth Charter rent two cruise ships from the company Norway’s Hurtigruten, that will house both the cast and the crew of Mission: Impossible 7. The entire hustle is created to allow the team to work without running the risk of a widespread outbreak.

Also Read: Tom Cruise Heads Out To Watch 'Tenet' In Theater; Twitter Says It Is His 'biggest Stunt'

A source from Norway’s Hurtigruten told News.com that they have entered into an agreement with the production company Truenorth for the charter of two ships from the end of August until the end of September. The ships in question are MS Vesteralen and the brand new battery-hybrid MS Fridtj of Nansen.

Also Read: Where Was 'All The Right Moves' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of The Tom Cruise Starrer Film

He also added that under a very strict corona regime estimated at $6 million in cost. Reports from the Daily Mail have also mentioned that everyone was tested twice for COVID-19 within 48 hours after arriving for work in the country. The movie plans to stay on track with a release date in November 2021.

Also Read: Mission Impossible 7 Filming Begins In Norway; Christopher McQuarrie Shares Pic From Sets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.