Tom Cruise Sings 'Hold Me Closer' For Paris Hilton; Here's How She Reacted | Watch

American media personality Paris Hilton left her fans gushing after she posted a video with Tom Cruise on her social media space. The video showed Hilton asking the Tom Cruise impersonator to sing Britney Spears's Hold Me Closer. The impersonator, who uses deep fake technology to cosplay the actor, leans against a kitchen counter and sings the requested song.

Tom Cruise's impersonator sings Hold Me Closer for Paris Hilton

The video shared by Paris Hilton on her Instagram handle saw her saying, "Tom, can you sing me that song again?" Hilton asks, sipping from a bedazzled cup. The fake Cruise then asks, "Which one?" She then responds, "You know which one." "Hold me closer, tiny dancer/ Count the headlights on the highway," sings the fake Cruise. "Lay me down in sheets of linen/ You had a busy day today."

Sharing the video, Paris wrote in the caption, "Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite #BritneySpears and @EltonJohn song 😹 #ThatsHot #ButCouldBeHotter #DeepTomCruise @MilesFisher."

As Haris was not impressed by the singing, she tells him, "It's good but not great. You should stick to acting." To this, the fake Tom replies, "Yeah ... I probably should." She further tagged his TikTok page, @deeptomcruise.

Netizens went frenzy soon after the video went viral on social media as one commented, "Literally started to question why Tom Cruise hasn’t aged. And then I went to investigate," another fan wrote, "He looks more like Tom Cruise than Tom Cruise." A fan also wrote that he couldn't believe that it was not the Mission Impossible actor as he commented, "Wait .. you’re telling me that’s not Tom cruise ? This is suspicious."

This is not the first time that Hilton recorded a video with Tom Cruise's impersonator, earlier, in June, the duo recorded a clip of them getting ready together for an event.

Image: Instagram/@parishilton