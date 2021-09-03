Tom Cruise Starrers 'Mission Impossible 7' & 'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Delayed To 2022

While 2021 may have looked promising for moviegoers, it seems that some major films are still being delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Two of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's upcoming films, namely Mission Impossible 7 and Top Gun: Maverick have been delayed to 2022. Read on to know everything we know about the delays.

When is 'Mission Impossible 7' coming out?

Mission Impossible 7, which was slated for a 2021 release, has now been delayed to 2022. According to The New York Times, the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant has caused the delay. Paramount Pictures has seemingly done the responsible thing and called off the release of the film since Mission Impossible 7 is likely to bring in a huge crowd at the theatres.

Tom Cruise has also been making headlines recently for performing dangerous stunts, like driving off of a cliff, for his upcoming film. The extensive coverage of the filming of Mission Impossible 7 featuring Tom Cruise has only added to the intrigue of the upcoming film. As of now, Mission Impossible 7 is set to release on September 30, 2022.

When is 'Top Gun: Maverick' coming out?

The highly anticipated sequel to 1986's Top Gun, has also been moved to a 2022 release. The film, which has been delaying its release since 2019, has been delayed once again! Top Gun: Maverick will now release on May 27, 2022. According to cnet.com, the film has been bumped to May 2022, to avoid a clash with Mission Impossible 7, since both films star Tom Cruise.

'Mission Impossible 7' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' cast

Mission Impossible 7 sees Tom Cruise reprising his role as Ethan Hunt. The Mission Impossible 7 cast also sees Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt reprising their roles from the previous films. In addition, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes are slated to join the cast of Mission Impossible 7.

Top Gun: Maverick cast includes Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. Cruise and Kilmer reprise their roles from the first film.

(IMAGE - MISSION IMPOSSIBLE INSTA/ TOP GUN - INSTA)