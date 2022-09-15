Tom Cruise Surprises His 'Mission: Impossible' Fans While Shooting For The Action-spy Film

Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently took some fans by surprise while performing stunts for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. Produced, directed and filmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the upcoming American action spy film is the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) and is the seventh instalment in the Mission: Impossible film series. Other members of the cast include Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Cary Elwes.

Tom Cruise surprises his 'Mission: Impossible' fans

As per a report by The Northern Echo, Tom Cruise recently surprised the fans of Mission Impossible while he was filming for the spy flick. Several helicopters interfered with a couple strolling their dog in the Lake District of northern England. The couple said that Cruise performed his own stunts, paragliding from the aircraft multiple times while someone else recorded his ascent. They stood in line with a few other onlookers to see the actor, who enthusiastically welcomed them and smiled for the camera ahead of paragliding off the mountain back to his camp.

Earlier, there were reports that Tom Cruise will be exiting the movie franchise after the two pending films are released. Although the news completely shocked the fans, the forthcoming movie's director, Christopher McQuarrie, addressed the rumours.

According to the Light the Fuse weekly podcast, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie declined to confirm whether the reports are accurate, but he stated that he had been working with Tom for 15 years and that he was unable to recall how many times he had glanced at papers that had incorrectly reported nothing while at an event. He continued,

"Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true. We were in Birmingham shooting a scene between Tom and Haley [Atwell]. The next day I read an article in the paper that said Tom and four other guests went out to dinner at an Indian restaurant. I read that Tom insisted on sitting at a table not in a private room but in the main restaurant with the other diners and that Tom ordered three orders of chicken masala because he liked it so much. I called Tom the next day and said, ‘There’s something weird about this article. It’s 100% factually correct! That’s the first time I’ve read an article in which everything happened exactly as written."

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One premiers in theatres in July 2023, while Part Two will continue the franchise in summer 2024.

