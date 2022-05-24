Tom Cruise is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Top Gun: Maverick, in which he will reprise his role as Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell. The actor will take on the lead role alongside Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell and others. The lead star recently met the Late Late Show host, James Corden and took him for a ride in a vintage fighter plane, just like in the film.

Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise takes James Corden on a ride in a fighter jet

James Corden met Tom Cruise at around 5 a.m. and the duo set out on a 'fun' day that the popular actor had planned for them. Corden was terrified when Tom Cruise revealed to him that they were going to fly in a fighter jet, that would be piloted by the actor himself. He hilariously told Tom Cruise, "But you’re not a pilot, you’re an actor. With all due respect, you played a lawyer in A Few Good Men. I wouldn’t want you to represent me in court. I’m gonna go up in a 75-year-old plane with someone who isn’t a pilot. That sounds like a good idea."

During their time in the fighter jet, Tom Cruise performed some of the most iconic stunt scenes from the film, leaving the talk show host terrified and in awe at the same time. Cruise also simulated a thrilling dog fight, which James Corden did not know was planned, leaving him even more scared. Apart from this, the duo created several other iconic moments from the hit 1986 film and left fans nostalgic, as they sang songs from the movie and also played volleyball, ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick.

Watch the video here:

More about Top Gun: Maverick

The film will see Lt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell step into an all-new role as he gears up to take a batch of young graduates under his wing and train them for a dangerous mission. The trailer of the film promised heaps of action and stunts, along with some emotional and heartwarming scenes. The film will release in India in theatres on May 27, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the actor set foot in a fighter jet again.

Image: Twitter/@Amontanafm