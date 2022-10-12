After impressing fans with his last spectacular franchise outing 'Top Gun: Maverick', actor Tom Cruise is all set to explore the outer realm. The 60-year-old star is all set to become the first actor to film a feature movie in outer space, realising a dream that has been in the works for years.

As per the latest report by HypeBeast, the action hero will become the civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station when he is set to kick-start his next thriller with director Doug Liman. While it was already known the movie would shoot scenes on the ISS, Langley said the plan is to also have Cruise perform a spacewalk.

Tom Cruise to shoot a film in outer space

As per Variety, the director has been in talks with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) to send the actor to the International Space Station for his next film. “Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan,” Langley confirmed to the BBC. “We have a great project in development with Tom, that does contemplate him doing just that. Taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”

Elucidating further about the concept for the upcoming film, the director revealed that while the movie will send Cruise to space, it “actually [mostly] takes place on Earth, and then the character needs to go up to space to save the day.” Sources close to the development have told Variety that the film’s production budget has been set at $200 million. Cruise could earn somewhere between $30 million and $60 million, according to insiders. This amount would cover his services as a producer and star, and also be comprised of significant first-dollar gross participation.

Meanwhile, Cruise's last film Top Gun: Maverick directed by Joseph Kosinski, follows Maverick, who's forced to teach a new generation of fighter pilots, which includes Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, the son of his best friend and pilot Goose. It also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/TomCruise

