Last Updated:

Tom Cruise To Cillian Murphy: Actors Push Limits To Prepare For Roles

Cillian Murphy is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Oppenheimer, while Tom Cruise is soon to see the release of Mission: Impossible 7.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Good Time, Robert Pattinson
1/8
Image: Twitter

Robert Pattinson played the role of a thief-in-the-making in Good Time (2017). The actor slept in a basement in Harlem, NYC, and did no cleaning whatsoever for two months to stay in character.

Joaquin Phoenix
2/8
Image: Twitter

Joaquin Phoenix is notoriously known for his extreme methods of preparing for roles. For Joker (2019), he underwent weight loss so quickly that it heavily affected his mental health. 

Christian Bale
3/8
Image: Twitter

Christian Bale infamously pushes himself rigorously for his roles. While he became extremely skinny for The Machinist (2001), he gained around 26 kgs for Batman Begins (2005).

Cillian Murphy
4/8
Image: Twitter

Cillian Murphy is set to appear in Oppenheimer (2023) as Robert J Oppenheimer. The actor apparently prepared for the role much to his detriment by locking himself in a dark room for days. 

Tom Cruise
5/8
Image: Twitter

Tom Cruise is popular for pushing himself to an extreme degree. While physical training is paramount for the 61-year-old actor, he also insists on doing dangerous stunts all on his own.

Natalie Portman
6/8
Image: Twitter

Natalie Portman played the role of an ambitious ballerina in Black Swan (2010). She practised for 8 hours every day for 5 months. As a result, she even lost 20 kgs, and even broke a rib during a shoot.

Margot Robbie
7/8
Image: Twitter

Margot Robbie, who famously plays the role of Harley Quinn in the DCU, played the Olympic winner Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and herniated her neck due to the rigorous preparation for the role.

Jeremy Strong
8/8
Image: Twitter

Jeremy Strong, who played the role of Kendall Roy in Succession, often became mentally volatile and overwhelmed due to being too engrossed in his unstable character. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Margot Robbie's film tour celebrates the Barbie legacy with iconic attires

Margot Robbie's film tour celebrates the Barbie legacy with iconic attires
Carry on Jatta 3 to Honsla Rakh: Highest-grossing Punjabi films worldwide

Carry on Jatta 3 to Honsla Rakh: Highest-grossing Punjabi films worldwide
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com