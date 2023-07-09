Tom Cruise To Cillian Murphy: Actors Push Limits To Prepare For Roles

Quick links:
Robert Pattinson played the role of a thief-in-the-making in Good Time (2017). The actor slept in a basement in Harlem, NYC, and did no cleaning whatsoever for two months to stay in character.
Joaquin Phoenix is notoriously known for his extreme methods of preparing for roles. For Joker (2019), he underwent weight loss so quickly that it heavily affected his mental health.
Christian Bale infamously pushes himself rigorously for his roles. While he became extremely skinny for The Machinist (2001), he gained around 26 kgs for Batman Begins (2005).
Cillian Murphy is set to appear in Oppenheimer (2023) as Robert J Oppenheimer. The actor apparently prepared for the role much to his detriment by locking himself in a dark room for days.
Tom Cruise is popular for pushing himself to an extreme degree. While physical training is paramount for the 61-year-old actor, he also insists on doing dangerous stunts all on his own.
Natalie Portman played the role of an ambitious ballerina in Black Swan (2010). She practised for 8 hours every day for 5 months. As a result, she even lost 20 kgs, and even broke a rib during a shoot.
Margot Robbie, who famously plays the role of Harley Quinn in the DCU, played the Olympic winner Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and herniated her neck due to the rigorous preparation for the role.