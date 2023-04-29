Tom Cruise, Winnie The Pooh To Join Katy Perry At King Charles III Coronation Concert

After Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, Tom Cruise has joined the long list of attendees at King Charles III's coronation concert. The ceremony will be held on May 6 and the concert will take place the very next day at Windsor castle in London. In addition to Cruise, Nicole Scherzinger and Winnie the Pooh will also be making an appearance at the event. The star-studded line up has converted the coronation ceremony into a highly anticipated event.

Joan Collins from Dynasty, Tom Jones, Bear Grylls, and dancer Oti Mabuse will be a part of pre-recorded VTs for the coronation, which will honour King Charles' accession to the throne. They will share little-known facts about the King. BB Studios, who is organising the event, described the videos as "pre-recorded sketches to celebrate the crowning of the King and the Queen Consort."

In a press statement, the royals said, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce further details on the ceremonial, celebratory and community events that will take place over the Coronation Weekend between Saturday 6th and Monday 8th May 2023. The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry."

More about King Charles III's coronation

Paloma Faith, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and club DJ Pete Tong have all recently been announced for the show. Along with Lucy, the concert will also feature the legendary pianist Lang Lang. A spoken word performance by Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor will be used to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir. This is not the first time Tom Cruise will be a part of a royal event. Earlier in 1997, Cruise was a guest at Princess Diana's funeral. On the work front, Tom Cruise was last seen in Top Gun: Maverick. He will next feature in Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning.