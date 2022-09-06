Tom Cruise's Aerial Stunt Video Goes Viral Online; Fans Call It 'Just Tom Cruise Things'

Touted to be one of the most highly talked about films of the year, Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick was released theatrically on May 27, 2022, and created a massive buzz among the audience in no time. The film serves as a sequel to 1986's Top Gun and received an amazing response from fans. While the fans enjoy the film, an unseen BTS video of Tom Cruise recently surfaced online and took the internet by storm. Watch the video ahead and see how the fans went gaga over his stellar stunt sequence.

Watch Tom Cruise’s stunning aerial stunt video

Behind-the-scenes footage of Tom Cruise from Top Gun Maverick recently surfaced online in which the actor was seen riding on top of a plane with ease. As per People, Tom Cruise is reportedly addressing the viewers and apologising to them for the extra noise in the video. Stating further, he mentioned that they were filming the latest instalment of Mission Impossible over Blyde Canyon in South Africa and teased the fans by adding that they were making the film for big screens for the audience to watch in theatres.

“Hi everyone! Wish I could be there with you - I'm sorry for all the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible, and right now we are over gorgeous Blyde Canyon in stunning South Africa. We're making this film for the big screen for audiences to see in your wonderful theatres. Oh yeah, we gotta roll, huh? Low on fuel, that's not good. I'm sorry, we've got to go,” Tom Cruise announces before McQuarrie shouts "action!"

As the video surfaced on Twitter, the fans began sharing the same through their respective Twitter handles and stating how he was insane while others mentioned that it was ‘just Tom Cruise things.’ Some fans also referred to the video as (Tom Cruise Cinematic Universe. Take a look-

Just Tom Cruise things 🔥🔥🔥🔥

The ending to this clip is just insane even without editing & final touchups. One of the biggest Superstar on earth for a reason, Last of the superstars. ❤️❤️❤️ #TomCruise #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning #MI7 #TopGunMaverick #TopGun pic.twitter.com/cVDUbI87um — Faraz sayyed (@farazsayyed16) September 5, 2022

I seriously Have No words Left On what Just Happened, but what Else To say Mate, This Man Will Always Be Into Beyond some Next Level Stuff and I'm Talking #TomCruise Aka the Goat king🤣😅🤯🛩️🔥#TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/NGdLGE5BaE — Ground Breaker ☲ (@GroundBreaker49) September 5, 2022

Image: Twitter/@farazsayyed16