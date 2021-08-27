Tom Cruise's BMW Stolen In Birmingham During Filming Of Upcoming 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise, who is currently filming the latest instalment in the blockbuster spy series Mission: Impossible 7 in Birmingham, had been travelling around in a swanky BMW X7 to ferry him around the city. Now, as per the latest reports by The Sun, the Top Gun actor's vehicle was stolen from Church Street on Tuesday, where it was parked right outside the Grand Hotel, where Cruise has been residing.

Tom Cruise's vehicle gets stolen during Mission: Impossible 7 shoot

The car was picked up while the Hollywood star was busy shooting parts of his movie at the Grand Central shopping centre, above New Street Station in Birmingham, which was partially shut from Sunday to Wednesday to ensure the smooth filming of the movie. Reports also claim that the SUV contained some thousands of pounds worth of goods belonging to the actor, which is now missing. However, the car was found after a brief while in Smethwick, which is about three miles away from the location of the theft, West Midlands Police said.

The actor has been recording scenes in the city this whole month, with fans gathering in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of the star. The 59-year-old was also seen posing with two officers from the British Transport Police in Birmingham, who took to their Twitter account, uploading a hilarious caption that read," “I promise you, this isn’t photoshopped.”. The actor can be seen clad in a mask and sunglasses. Take a look.

Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's restaurant

The Top Gun star was recently visited Asha Bhosle's Birmingham restaurant, leaving all his fans excited. The Indian singing legend owns several Indian restaurants across the world famously titled, Asha's. According to a report by Birmingham Live, the Top Gun actor visited the joint last week and ordered one of the famous desi delicacy the 'Chicken Tikka Masala'. The report further states that not only did he order the dish, he liked it so much that he ended up requesting a second serving.

On learning about this visit, Asha Bhosle took to her Twitter account expressing her happiness about the star's visit. She wrote," I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon! @tomcruise @ashasrestaurant@ashasuk.".

The restaurant Asha’s also took to social media to share the picture of the actor with general manager Nouman Farooqui, and two others. Have a look.

It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening 🌟



Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment 😋 pic.twitter.com/gemd7QJUEg — Asha's (@Ashas_UK) August 22, 2021

The seventh instalment of Cruise's Mission: Impossible movie is slate to release in the United States on May 27, 2022, by Paramount Pictures, and will be followed by a streaming release on Paramount+ in July 2022.

(IMAGE- AP)