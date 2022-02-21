Tom Cruise’s Ex-manager Says Actor Had 'terrible Temper'; 'He Threw An Album Hard At Me'

In a new revelation about the Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, his former manager Eileen Berlin has quipped that the actor had a "terrible temper" in the initial stages of his career. 82-year-old Berlin worked with Cruise at the beginning of his career, up until his 1986 film Top Gun was released.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Berlin narrated an incident when she gifted him a photo album with articles on him in teen magazines, to which Tom expressed unhappiness. In response to the gift, Tom 'screamed' at her and threw the album on her face, hitting her cheek. Eileen iterated that he was extremely 'moody' and would get angry 'in a snap of your fingers'.

In the interview, Berlin said, "Tommy had a terrible temper. He harboured a lot of anger at his natural father. He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers. It was like something was smouldering and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity".

Spilling beans on the instance at his 19th birthday, Eileen added, "I presented him with an album with all his publicity articles from teen magazines for his 19th birthday. He screamed, ‘I don’t want to be in the teen mags’. He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album hard at me and it hit me on the cheek,”

This isn't the first time Tom Cruise's anger issues have come to the forefront. Earlier in 2020, Tom grabbed headlines for yelling at the crew members of Mission: Impossible 7 for not properly following the COVID-19 protocols. In a leaked tape obtained by UK tabloid The Sun, Cruise reportedly said to the crew, "Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired.”

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Tom will be making his MCU debut as Iron Man in the highly anticipated film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He also has upcoming instalments of Mission Impossible in the pipeline.

