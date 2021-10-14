Tom Cruise's Latest Public Appearance Shocks Internet; Fans Wonder 'Bad Fillers?'

Mission: Impossible 7 star Tom Cruise recently wrapped up filming for the upcoming spy thriller and is enjoying a downtime before resuming work. Often commended for maintaining his youth, the 59-year-old was recently spotted in San Francisco enjoying a game of baseball. Although there was nothing out of the ordinary to note here, visuals of the actor from the game have been making rounds on the internet after the actor appears almost unrecognizable in the pictures.

Tom Cruise's pictures from the Baseball game

On October 9, the Mission Impossible actor took a break from his busy schedule to enjoy the Dodgers vs. Giants baseball game with his son in San Francisco. Not long after his appearance, images of him at the game started gaining traction on the internet after fans noticed how puffy his face appeared in the pictures. This triggered reactions from the fans which gave rise to a variety of speculation ranging from plastic surgery to the actor simply gaining a few kilos post the movie's filming.

Fans react to Tom Cruise's viral photos

As soon as the photos of the actor emerged on the internet, netizens spent no time taking to Twitter to voice their theories behind Cruise's unrecognizable face. A majority of Twitterati believed that the actor had simply gained weight while some believed it was natural seeing as he is almost 60-years-old. However, a few netizens speculated a botched surgery or fillers on the actor's face.

Did Tom Cruise have extensive Plastic Surgery?...Take a long good look at his face.....Y'all decide.....Patrick. pic.twitter.com/7m6nkPivG3 — CONGO KING (@CONGOKING4EVER) October 13, 2021

One user wrote, ''Tom Cruise has either gained weight, or he has a face full of fillers. I’m going with the fillers.'' while another wrote, ''Seems like Tom cruise is taking some anti-ageing medicine Medicine effects are visible on his face''. Some were quick to come to his defence as one user wrote, ''People are really looking at Tom Cruise’s face like he ain’t almost 60 years old.''

He does not look too good? #TomCruise bloated face or #botox

Like #nicolekidman and #KylieMinogue

They all seem very bloated in the face? pic.twitter.com/JBpoDnha8E — Gracie Opulanza #imaginetheunimaginable (@gracieopulanza) October 11, 2021

What has happened to

Tom Cruise’s face?!



Really bad fillers?

An extra long course of corticosteroids ?

🤷🏼‍♀️

Either way, it’s unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/E4WStS2qXr — Brigeetuh ❤️’s America 🇺🇸 (@brigeetuh) October 12, 2021

ppl are like “what’s wrong with tom cruise’s face 🤢” & im like ????? he’s OLD 🧓🏻☠️😂 — yarn yoshi (@cemmaterry) October 12, 2021

On the work front, the actor is currently training to fly a 1943 Boeing Stearman Model 75, that was used in World War II, as per a report from The Sun. He is also set to appear in the seventh instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise which is yet to announce its release date.

Image: Twitter/Instagram/@TheClearCider/sempre_tomcruise