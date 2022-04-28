Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7' Gets Official Title, Trailer Unveiled At CinemaCon

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible stunts have become a hallmark of CinemaCon, the annual convention hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners. Paramount Pictures has finally revealed the official title of Mission Impossible 7 during its Thursday presentation at CinemaCon. The Tom Cruise-starrer will be called Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Though Cruise did not attend this year's CinemaCon, last year he did talk about the death-defying stunts in Mission: Impossible 7 when he showcased a motorbike jump off a massive cliff in a remote section of Norway with his Mission filmmaker Chris McQuarrie.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 gets official title

As per Deadline, despite not being in attendance, Tom Cruise had a pre-recorded message at Paramount’s CinemaCon session this time. Cruise appeared on the big screen elevating out of his seat in an antique place as the camera zoomed out. He said, "Hey everyone, Wish I could be there with you. I’m sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest instalment of Mission: Impossible." He concluded, "Let’s all try to have a great summer. See you at the movies!"

Tom Cruise reveals next #MissionImpossible movie titled “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE” and releases on July 14, 2023! pic.twitter.com/QyOWxspTh9 — MURALI DHARAN (@MURALID40828480) April 28, 2022

As per the publication, the trailer sees Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt getting a dress-down by his former opp boss Kittridge played by Henry Czerny from the 1996 movie. Kittridge says, "Your days of fighting for the greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth…the concepts of right and wrong for everyone for centuries to come. You’ve been fighting to save an idea that doesn’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side." The trailer has some shots from Venice, the Vatican and an intense scene of an office getting gassed which makes it even more intriguing.

More about Mission: Impossible 7

The seventh Mission: Impossible is due out July 14, 2023, and the eighth part of the Cruise-led Mission is due out June 28, 2024, which is still in production. The cast for the new films includes Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney and Charles Parnell.

