After several months of waiting, Mission Impossible fans residing nearby Derbyshire got an opportunity to watch the action-packed scenes that were being filmed for the latest instalment. The scenes that looked highly dramatic had steam derailed train plummet off the tracks and into a disused quarry on Friday. According to the picture and videos that have taken over the internet, the film's lead star, Tom Cruise was also present while filming the epic scene.

Production on the latest Mission Impossible 7 had recently begun at the end of July this year. It had been paused and delayed several times owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. In the recent pictures and videos, one can see a steam train derailing and plunging from a cliff in the thrilling scenes. According to Daily Mail, Tom Cruise had also flown over the filming set via his helicopter.

The 59-year-old actor, who portrays Ethan Hunt in the popular franchise, was reportedly on the filming site as the steam train went over the edge of the former Darlton Quarry. According to a peak District photographer, the actor was seen sporting an all-black ensemble to match his helicopter. The actor was seen leaving the helicopter after it had landed and headed into a car. In the pictures and videos that have taken over the internet, several helicopters can be seen circling around the track.

Many fans and followers had reposted the snippets from the thrilling scene. Several fans gushed over the stunning action-packed scenes, while a few others expressed their excitement for the upcoming flick. A fan tweeted, "Holy.... '#MissionImpossible7' '#TomCruise' '#Derbyshire' @chrismcquarrie (congrats to you and your outstanding team)." Another one wrote, "What a pic. What a moment. Must be completely surreal for the Derbyshire people to see something like this. Can't wait to see it!"

In the month of July, Cruise appeared in good spirits outside the Hilton Doubletree hotel after being warmly welcomed by over 200 fans, to resume filming for the film. Mission Impossible cast also includes Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom will be reprising their roles from the earlier released films; and Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss and Cary Elwes. Mission Impossible 7 release date in the United States is scheduled for May 22, 2022, by Paramount Pictures.

