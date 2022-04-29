Last Updated:

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' First Reactions Term The Sequel As A 'masterpiece'

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' first reactions are out and they term the sequel as a 'masterpiece' after emotional scenes at the CinemaCon.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Top Gun Maverick, tom cruise

Image: AP


A month to go for Top Gun: Maverick, and the anticipation is in building among fans of the action film. The film witnessed its premiere at the CinemaCon on Thursday, and this excitement among fans for the action drama seemed set to be worthwhile.  
 
Tom Cruise appears to have a winner on hand, if the initial reactions are anything to go by.  His comeback as Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell after 35 years left viewers extremely entertained and touched.  

Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick wins praises upon premiere at CinemaCon

'Masterpiece', ' most exciting, most exhilarating movie' were some of the comments that came Top Gun: Maverick's way after the screening at CinemaCon. Another tweeted that it was 'well worth the wait' and that it had a 'lot of heart and action'. The film has music by Lady Gaga, and the multiple-Grammy winner was tipped for another Oscar. 

Another comment termed the action and flying scenes as 'crazy intense' and that it 'continually changes & evolves.' The Twitter user stated that he was on the 'edge of the seat' and that people got so emotional that they cheered a 'dozen times.'

Another netizen wrote that it would 'blow away fans of the original' and that it was also better than the original.  

One shared the experience of a man in his fifties 'yelling out of ecstasy' during one of the aerial shots, and added that he could not wait for dads to experience this movie in the summer.

Top Gun: Maverick details

The plot of Top Gun: Maverick revolved around Tom Cruise's character's journey 30 years after his service as one of the Navy's top aviators. The story revolved around a new mission as he dodged an advancement rank, and trained a new batch of graduates amid his recollection of his past and the battle with his fears.

The movie also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer. The project has been directed by Joseph Kosinski

The film was earlier gearing up for release on July 12, 2019, but was postponed due to the pending work. COVID-19 further delayed the release plans. It was now scheduled to release on the Memorial Day weekend, May 27. 

