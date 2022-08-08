Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' Surpasses 'Titanic' At BO; Becomes 7th Highest Grosser

Top Gun: Maverick has crossed another milestone at the worldwide box office. The film toppled Titanic as the seventh-biggest film ever at the domestic box office, earning $662 million in ticket sales. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film stars Tom Cruise as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, alongside Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

As per Variety, Top Gun: Maverick surpassed Titanic as the studio’s biggest film in its 110-year history. As per the report, Top Gun: Maverick has sold a similar number of tickets overseas as it has domestically, with the film’s international tally standing at $690 million. The sequel to 1986's Top Gun, which hasn't been released in China or Russia, has earned $1.3 billion so far, the report added.

The top five domestic releases ever consist of Black Panther ($700 million), Avatar ($760 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804 million), Avengers: Endgame ($853 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million).

More on Top Gun: Maverick

The Top Gun sequel was announced in 2010 by Paramount Pictures and its release was initially scheduled for July 12, 2019, but the film got delayed by efforts to shoot several complex action sequences, and later it again faced postponement owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The much-anticipated sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, has Tom Cruise reprising the role of Pete Maverick. After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick confronts the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

In June, the film entered the billion-dollar club at the global box office, therefore becoming the second highest-grossing film worldwide since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and also the highest-grossing film in Tom Cruise's career. The film won critical acclaim all around the globe with many reviewers quoting it as being better than the first part.

(Image: @trusfrated_rant/@NerdsTrail/Twitter)