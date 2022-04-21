Last Updated:

Tom Crusie, Helen Mirren & More To Be A Part Of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 Years On Throne

Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis will be participating in Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations that will take place from June 2 to June 5.

Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 70 years on the throne from June 2 to June 5 marking her time as the longest-ruling monarch in British history. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II will be celebrated in the Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

As per the latest development, Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis, will take part in the grand theatrical event. Here is all you need to know:

Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren & more to participate in Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II

U.K. Network ITV, which will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on throne, has lined up a host of big names to celebrate the same. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis will be participating in the grand event. The event includes 1,300 performers and 500 horses that will take viewers through various moments in history, from the reign of Queen Elizabeth I through to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Helen Mirren will play Queen Elizabeth I (a role she has performed before in a 2005 TV series).

As per Variety, Katie Rawcliffe, head of ITV entertainment commissioning said: "We’re thrilled to be broadcasting the first televised event for the Queen’s platinum jubilee here on ITV. To mark this momentous occasion, we’ll be bringing the nation a celebratory, star-studded show, complete with show-stopping performances and an epic journey through history, told by some of the most well-renowned and respected names in film and television."

More on Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubliee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a four-day bank holiday in the UK from June 2 to June 5. As per AP, the celebrations will begin with 'Trooping the Colour,' the parade which will have the participation of over 1,400 soldiers, according to AP. A competition has also been planned to create a new dessert which will be eaten during the jubilee weekend.

As per a report by the Independent, Barbie has decided to unveil a limited-edition doll of the British monarch to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The doll, designed to capture the Queen's likeness, will be dressed in an ivory gown with a blue ribbon as it features details drawn from her past.

