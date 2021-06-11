Tom Felton Has 'Harry Potter' Reunion With Bertie Gilbert, Check Out

The British actor Tom Felton, who is known for his role as Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, recently shared a post on his Instagram, where he united with actor Bertie Gilbert. The special thing about this union was that Bertie Gilbert has played the role of Draco Malfoy’s son, Scorpius Malfoy, in the last movie of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Read on to know what the two actors said about this and how their fans reacted.

Draco and Scorpius Malfoy reunited

Tom Felton uploaded the picture on his Instagram handle, which is a selfie that he has clicked with actor Bertie Gilbert, who played his on-screen son, in the last Harry Potter movie. In the picture, Bertie Gilbert is seen holding his phone, with its screen facing towards the camera, which shows the scene of the two actors from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. The actors met by a coincidence, as Tom Felton mentioned in the caption of the picture. He wrote, “When Draco sat next to Scorpius. Completely by chance! Was such a lovely coincidence before sitting down to watch @intheheightsmovie 🙌🏼 🐍 x”

Tom Felton’s fans and followers on Instagram did not hold back from expressing their joy and excitement about this post, in the comment section. One of his fans also pointed out how the actors look the same age, despite the fact that they played father and son. Take a look at some of the comments:

Bertie Gilbert had portrayed the character of Scorpius Malfoy in the climax scene of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 when the story takes a time-leap of 19 years after the events of the Hogwarts battle. This is the part when we see the lead characters, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and their rival, Draco Malfoy, as parents who have come to drop their children at the train station. Bertie Gilbert also posted this picture on his Twitter handle, mentioning that ‘father and son’ had united.

father and son reunited x pic.twitter.com/WOQP3PmqUU — BERTIE GILBERT (@bertieglbrt) June 9, 2021



Besides this picture, Tom Felton’s Instagram has a lot of pictures of the actor with other members of the Harry Potter cast. A few days back Tom had posted a picture with the actor Jason Isaacs, who played Draco Malfoy’s father, Lucius Malfoy, in the Harry Potter movies. Tom even referred to him as ‘dad’ in the picture, while wishing him a belated birthday.

When it was the actor Helena Bonham Carter’s birthday, Tom Felton had posted a picture with her, calling her ‘aunty Bella'. It was in reference to her character Bellatrix Lestrange. She played Draco’s aunt in the Harry Potter movie series.

Promo Image Source: Bertie Gilbert Twitter

