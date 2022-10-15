Tom Felton Opens Up On Having Romantic Tension With 'Harry Potter' Co-star Emma Watson

Harry Potter stars Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermoine Granger, and Tom Felton, known for portraying Draco Malfoy, have confessed to having feelings for each other during their early days of shooting the film franchise. During the reunion special of Harry Potter, Watson revealed she had a crush on Felton. Now, Felton opened up about having a romantic tension with Watson.

According to Huffing Post, Tom Felton opened up about his equation with Emma Watson in his new memoir Beyond The Wand. The actor penned in his account that he "always had a secret love for Emma, though not perhaps in the way that people might want to hear." The actor added, "That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.

Felton further explained that he was 15 and had a girlfriend when he found out Emma Watson, who was 12, had a crush on him. He revealed that there were rumours that the two had something more to their relationship. Felton added that he denied he had feelings for Watson while the truth was different. He revealed his girlfriend knew there was "something unspoken between us (him and Watson)."

The actor continued, "I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister’. But there was more to it than that." However, the actor revealed that he never loved Watson despite the chemistry. He added, "But I loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else."

Tom Felton pays a heartfelt tribute to Robbie Coltrane

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series, passed away on October 14 at the age of 72. Felton shared a picture with Coltrane and one of his fondest memories with the late actor. He wrote, "One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate - thank you for everything."

Image: AP