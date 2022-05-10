Tom Felton Reveals How He Got Selected To Play Draco Malfoy In 'Harry Potter' Series

Tom Felton aka Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy has revealed how he got selected for his role in the popular Wizarding World franchise. In his latest interaction with The Guardian, Felton stated that it was his 'slight disinterest' and 'arrogance' that seemingly motivated director Chris Columbus to pick him for the popular role.

Draco Lucius Malfoy belongs to the Slytherin House and is accompanied by Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, who act as his henchmen. Draco is shown to be a cunning user of magic who bullies and hurts people to get what he wants. The cowardly bully's evil appearance is characterised by his signature dyed hair that he maintains until the end of all the movies in the Harry Potter franchise.

'I got the part because I was nonchalant': Tom Felton

In his interaction with The Guardian, Felton asserted he got the part because he was 'non chalant. He stated, "I reckon I got the part because I was nonchalant and had no idea what anyone was on about. Wizards in cupboards under the stairs? And with three older brothers, you learn to be confident quickly. I think Chris Columbus, the director, recognized this slight disinterest and arrogance in me, which he thought could work for Malfoy."

During the same interview, Felton also added that despite gaining fame for his evil role in the Harry Potter film franchise, he wasn't good at getting to date during his days at school. He added that the popularity did him no favours with girls in his childhood.

"Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn't this special, popular kid, but I was walking around with dyed hair and played an evil wizard. It wasn't cool. It did me no favours with the girls," said Felton.

Felton further explained that his audition process wasn't an easy one as he dyed his hair multiple times with different colours because he was looked at for playing Harry and Ron before he was given the nefarious Slytherin.

