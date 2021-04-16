Tom Felton Sends Birthday Wishes To 'Harry Potter' Co-star Emma Watson With An Unseen Pic

Emma Watson turned a year older on April 16, and to celebrate the same, her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton dropped a birthday wish virtually. Interestingly, Tom treated the Harry Potter fans with a throwback picture of his and Emma while extending birthday wishes to the latter. In the throwback pic, Tom can be seen sporting a casual look while Emma posed in a white off-shoulder top teamed up with a printed white skirt. Instagramming the picture, Felton wrote a brief caption, which read, "Happy birthday to the one & only". Presumably, the picture was clicked when Emma Watson at about 12 and Tom Felton at about 14 as a movie poster from 2002’s Scooby-Doo The Movie is peeking out behind them.

Tom Felton's birthday wishes to Emma Watson

Within a couple of hours, the Against the Sun actor's post managed to garner 2M+ double-taps and is still counting. The picture received an overwhelming response from the Harry Potter fandom. A section of Tom's followers and fans on the photo-video-sharing platform flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis.

An Instagram user wrote, "You really said throw back Thursday with this photo" while another asserted, "This makes me smile so hard Tom". Meanwhile, popular musical group Trinix's verified Insta handle commented "Bonnie & Clyde", along with a fire emoticon. However, Emma has not registered her response yet on the post as her official Instagram page is currently dormant.

Well, this is not the first time when Felton has treated his fans with throwback pics featuring Watson. In March 2021, he took to his social media handle and shared a rare pic of him and Emma. Along with the duo, the picture also featured Alfred Enoch. The trio can be seen as child actors. In the Harry Potter series, Emma played the character of Hermione while Tom essayed the character of Draco Malfoy.

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in The Forgotten Battle. The Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. directorial depicted the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944. The ensemble star cast of the film also featured Gijs Blom, Jamie Flatters, and Susan Radder.

