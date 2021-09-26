Tom Felton Shares Health Update; Says He Is 'on Mend' Following Medical Emergency

Harry Potter star Tom Felton, who had a medical incident in Wisconsin, USA, recently shared his health update with fans. Felton was representing Europe at a celebrity golf match for the Ryder Cup. He assured that he is doing fine and also thanked his fans for their support. Celebrities reacted to the video and wished Felton good health. Tom Felton is known for portraying Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter film series. Sharing his health update on Instagram, the actor posted an IGTV video of him thanking his fans and well-wishers. The actor began by playing a tune on the guitar. He then said, "Hello everyone, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. Just wanted to say thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent, yeah weight of a scary episode really, but on the mend." He continued "People have been taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for anyone that has sent messages of get well soon, because I am on the mend officially." Felton concluded the video by singing "Don't you worry cause Tom will be doing fine." Sharing the video, Tom Felton wrote, "feeling better by the day xx." The actor's fans and friends reacted to the video and also wished the actor for his health. A user wrote, "Good to see you up and about mate. Hope you’re doing well! Take care Tom! ❤️," while another one wrote, "Words can’t express how relieved and grateful I am right now. I love you and am so glad you’re back."

What happened to Tom Felton?

British actor Tom Felton collapsed while playing golf for a celebrity tournament in Wisconsin, USA. The event was held on Thursday. The actor had to be carried on a stretcher. The incident took place by the end of the celebrity match in the run-up to the Ryder Cup. Following the event, The Professional Golf Association released a statement saying Felton faced a 'medical incident.' the statement further informed the actor was taken to a local hospital for his treatment. No further details of his condition by that time was mentioned.

Image: AP