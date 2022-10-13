Tom Felton 'struggled' To Find Roles Post 'Harry Potter', Says He's Deeply Linked To Draco

Harry Potter's sneering Draco Malfoy aka Tom Felton recently opened up about how difficult it was to find good roles following his long stint in the wizard franchise.

The 35-year-old stated that he was learning to 'audition all over again' as there was cut-throat competition in Hollywood as opposed to how they were roped in for Harry Potter. Felton also mentioned that he would consider reprising Draco Malfoy's role if the series were to return as he's 'very affectionately' linked to the character.

Harry Potter star Tom Felton 'struggled' to find roles post franchise

Talking about moving on to other films after Harry Potter, Tom told I News, "It wasn't really returning to auditioning. It was learning to audition all over again. When children are brought in, half of it is, 'Can you stand on the mark, not look down the lens of the camera, and take basic direction?' I mean, really, how good can any seven-year-old be at anything?"

He added that auditioning as a 20-year-old something in Los Angeles was very 'cut-throat' as opposed to his earlier stint. "Going in there as a 20-year-old, especially in Los Angeles, the auditions are far more frequent and cut-throat. It's a lesson - not necessarily in brutality, but in acceptance."

Tom Felton on reprising Draco Malfoy's role in future

Felton mentioned he'd be lying if he said he wouldn't consider playing Draco if the series were to take shape again. "I definitely don’t miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very affectionately linked to him," he told the outlet and added, “It seemed, looking back at it now that Potter would be the only thing in my life. But there were many, many things ahead of that.”

Lastly, the actor shed light on the close bond he shared with co-star Emma Watson and how fans 'shipped' the duo back then. "I think it was only through comic cons that I was introduced to this idea of 'shipping'. I know Emma and I don't have any problems with it," he explained.

Meanwhile, the Harry Potter team came together to mark the 20-year anniversary of the film franchise earlier this year in Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts.

(IMAGE: AP)