Tom Felton's Friend Shares Update After Star Collapses At Golf Match, Says 'He's Okay'

Harry Potter alumnus Tom Felton collapsed on September 23 while playing in a celebrity golf exhibition at the Ryder Cup. Tom’s friend gave the health update of the actor who is known for playing the role of Draco Malfoy in the JK Rowling series. According to ANI, Tom’s friend Derek Pitts who has a private Instagram account wrote on his stories, “He's okay, speedy recovery brother."

Tom Felton collapses during celebrity golf exhibition

Tom’s friend Ryder Cup organisers said that Felton experienced "a medical incident" at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They provided no other information at the time. Felton was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to get on his feet, placed on a stretcher, and driven away in a golf cart. According to Fox News, the actor in the match was representing Europe. The English actor is known to be an avid golfer and joined former professional ice hockey player from Finland, Teemu Selanne as a part of the European team for the celebrity golf matches. They were facing off against the American team featuring Mike Eurzione, who won the gold medal for the USA as the Captain of the ice hockey team, and Olympic speed skater Dan Jansen.

Meanwhile, Felton celebrated his 34th birthday on September 22. The actor is well-known for his performance as Draco Malfoy, who rubs Harry Potter the wrong way, in the Harry Potter franchise. He is also popular for his work in The Flash and in movies like 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes. His recent outings include playing the villain in A Babysitter's guide to Monster Hunting and Forgotten Battle. He is now set to star in Save the Cinema, scheduled to release next year.

IMAGE: AP