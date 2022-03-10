Tom Hanks' 1st Look As Geppetto From Live-action Film 'Pinocchio' Revealed By Disney; See

Disney has revealed Tom Hanks' first look from the live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, which is all set to premiere on Disney Plus in September this year. The film, which has been directed by Robert Zemeckis, is billed as a 'retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet' who journeys on a 'thrilling' adventure to become a real boy, as per Deadline.

Hanks will be taking on the role of Geppetto, a kind and lonely woodcarver who builds and raises Pinocchio like his real son.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Disney Plus dropped the first look picture where Hanks is seen as the elderly Geppetto, earnestly staring at his wooden creation, Pinocchio. In the caption, they mentioned, "First Look! Check out Tom Hanks as Geppetto and our beloved Pinocchio, voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. #Pinocchio is coming to #DisneyPlus this September. (sic)"

The post received love-filled reactions from fans, who dropped comments like, "The fact that they didn't change much of Pinocchio's original design is amazing", "This is good", "This will be EPIC!" among others.

More about Pinocchio

Pinocchio also stars Cynthia Erivo (as the Blue Fairy), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (voicing Jiminy Cricket), Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (as Pinocchio) among others. Robert Zemeckis, who is on board as the director, has collaborated with Hanks in projects like Cast Away, The Polar Express as well as Forrest Gump. Zemeckis has also penned the screenplay alongside Chris Weit, while Walt Disney Pictures is bankrolling the project.

Disney Plus' project isn't the only upcoming project based on the famous puppet. A new 'stop-motion animated version' of the story will release in 2022, as per Deadline. Helmed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, the film will star Gregory Mann as the eponymous puppet, while David Bradley will appear as Geppetto. The project is slated to release in December on the streaming platform Netflix.

Hanks, who has received multiple Academy and Primetime Emmy Awards, is known for his roles in Saving Private Ryan, The Green Mile and Toy Story franchise among others.

