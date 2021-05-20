Tom Hanks And Robert De Niro Deliver Dialogues In Other Languages Using AI

Special effects and VFX have rapidly become some of the essential tools of filmmaking since the last few years. However, it appears that Artificial Intelligence has also brought a new tool that will be helpful in the post-production phase in filmmaking. Flawless AI, which is a start-up founded by Scott Mann, have announced on social media about their new tool. Their announcement also contains a video which shows film stars like Robert De Niro and Tom Hanks delivering their famous dialogues in different languages using the tool driven by artificial intelligence.

New Artificial Intelligence tool invented for accurately dubbing films

The new AI technology that has been developed by the UK-based company allows efficient dubbing of films into various languages, as displayed in the video shared by them. The video contains quite a few popular scenes from various hit Hollywood films. Tom Hanks is seen delivering the dialogues of his film Forrest Gump in Japanese and Spanish languages, while another scene shows Robert De Niro delivering his lines from Heist. The video also has a small clip of Jack Nicholson and Tom Cruise delivering their famous dialogues in Few Good Men in French.

It's been a few years in the making. We'd like to thank the entire Flawless team for getting us to our full commercial launch. Special thanks to our collaborators in science and The Max Planck Institute for Infomatics in Germany.



We're pleased to release the Flawless showreel... pic.twitter.com/QVtwMPMLXf — Flawless (@Flawlessai) May 3, 2021

It has been revealed that Flawless has taken inspiration from Christian Theobalt’s project for this invention, as per Wired. Mann said that the company was looking forward to coming up with ways in which their technology can save studios the cost of reshooting their films. The technology involves capturing the facial expressions of the actors and their movements to recreate the artificial versions of them on screen. The retrieved information is then used to match their lip movements with the dubbing artist by creating a 3D model.

However, he added that some actors have felt uneasy seeing the created version of AI, and that he has received reactions of fear and awe. While this technology has been launched, Mann believes that it could be further improved to remove any visible shortcomings. He said that any visible give-aways would become “invisible soon”. He also said that people will find it hard to realise the language in which a movie was “originally shot”.

IMAGE: TOM HANKS' INSTAGRAM & SHUTTERSTOCK

