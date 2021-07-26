Tom Hanks' Customized Airstream Trailer From The 90s Is Up For Auction

Tom Hanks' customized Airstream trailer is up for sale and you can be its proud owner! Airstream trailers were all the jazz in Hollywood until a few years ago, as they worked as vanity vans for actors before movable homes became a thing. However, Tom Hanks' 1992 Airstream Model 34 trailer still remains a unique vehicle, since the actor himself customized the trailer several times over the 24 years that he owned it.

More about Tom Hanks' custom Airstream Trailer

Tom Hanks' trailer will also come with 24 years of "movie memorabilia," from his career. According to carandbike.com, the trailer will be auctioned by Bonhoms at the Quail Lodge Auction in Carmel, California on August 13. Describing the trailer, the listing mentions that on the outside it looks just like any other model with a "triple axle frame with the signature riveted aluminium body."

However, the outlet reports that one can find stickers on the windows showing the different movies Hanks has been in over 24 years from Forrest Gump to The Circle. According to reports, Hanks bought the trailer in 1993 frustrated with the uncomfortable trailers provided on sets, back then. The actor asked for a custom interior which included a kitchen and a built-in bathroom.

The outlet also reports that the trailer has:

"A standard sofa with removable legs. It also gets an electric fireplace, a small dining area with a table and chairs in the kitchen and a small bed placed at the back. The complete package is on sale with the trailer."

Apart from this, the trailer will also include:

Dishes, kitchen equipment, utensils and an espresso machine. It will also include memorabilia that fans of the actor will absolutely love. From the Apollo 13 mug signed by Hanks along with co-stars Gary Sinise, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon; to an autographed cabinet and air conditioner by the actor

According to carandbike, Bonhams estimates the price between $150,000 and $250,000 for the auction. Airstream trailers were first built in the 1920s, and are some of the oldest in the business. The company which was created by Wally Byam is currently owned by Thor Industries in the US. The smallest trailers start from as low as $40,100 (approx. ₹ 29.84 lakh) going all the way up to $165,900 (approx. ₹ 1.23 crore).

