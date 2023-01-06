Tom Hanks Defends His Children Over Nepotism Debate, Says 'this Is A Family Business'

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks shared his thoughts on the ongoing nepotism debate in the film industry. The actor opened up about familial favouritism and the influence it had in casting his own son in his latest film, 'A Man Called Otto'.

Speaking to Reuters, Tom said, “Look this is a family business. This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

'A Man Called Otto' also features Tom's wife Rita Wilson, who has co-written and performed an original song for the film.

Chester Hanks and Truman are Tom's two sons with his wife Rita. While Truman Hanks is a cinematographer, Chester is a rapper and an actor. Tom also has a son named Colin Hanks and a daughter named Elizabeth Hanks from his first marriage.

All of Hank's children work in the entertainment industry to varying degrees. Hank stated that regardless of a person's last name, the quality of their work is ultimately what matters and is what speaks the loudest to him.

The nepotism debate came to the forefront after Vulture, a New York-based magazine, highlighted stars like Hailey Bieber, Jack Quaid, and Lily-Rose Depp as the “nepo babies” in a cover story feature. Actors like Kate Hudson, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Lily-Rose Depp also criticized the debate around nepotism.

Professionally, Tom Hanks will be seen next in Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' which is scheduled for release in June 2023.