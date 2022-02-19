Tom Hanks' Film 'A Man Called Otto' Gets A Release Date; Check Details Of Cast & More

Sony Pictures has set the release dates for several projects, including Tom Hanks' forthcoming much-awaited A Man Called Otto and Adam Driver's sci-fi drama, 65. Filmmaker Marc Foster's A Man Called Otto, featuring Hanks in the titular role and with a script by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, will hit the big screens on December 25, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film sold earlier this month after a bidding war at the recently held Berlin Film Festival's virtual European Film Market. Alongside Hanks, the film also stars Mariana Trevino, Rachel Keller, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. The film is an American update on Swedish author Fredrik Backman's best-selling novel, A Man Called Ove. The novel's 2015 Swedish film adaption bagged two Oscar nominations, including best foreign-language film.

In other release date news, TriStar Pictures’ I Wanna Dance With Somebody, starring Naomi Ackie as Houston, has now moved from December 23 to December 21. Helmed by Kasi Lemmons, the screenplay is penned by Anthony McCarten. It also stars Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters, Tamara Tunie, and Ashton Sanders.

Furthermore, 65, from writer-director Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, is moving back to April 14, 2023. The sci-fi title features Driver, Ariana Greenblatt, and Chloe Coleman. The film was earlier set for release on April 29 this year. As per the report, Sony Pictures also announced that TriStar Pictures' musical biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody is now set for release on December 21 this year. The film stars Naomi Ackie as the late singer, Stanley Tucci, Nafessa Williams, Clarke Peters, Tamara Tunie, and Ashton Sanders.

Stage 6 Films' Umma starring Sandra Oh and Fivel Stewart will be released on March 18 this year. The film stars Sandra and Fivel as a mother-daughter pair living on a farm. The cast also includes MeeWha Alana Lee, Tom Yi, Odeya Rush, and Dermot Mulroney. Oh Hell No, which was initially slated for release on June 17 this year, was no longer on the schedule.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the Forrest Gump actor will also appear in the upcoming biographical drama, Elvis, alongside Austin Butler as the pop icon, Elvis Presley. Hanks will be seen as Presley' manager. The trailer of Elvis gave a short glimpse at the power-packed performance of Austin Butler along with the trajectory of the legendary singer's career amidst some of the most important events in America's History.

Image: AP