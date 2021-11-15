Tom Hanks Hilariously Reveals How He'd Never Be Part Of MCU; 'I Don't Get To Be The Punk'

Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks says he has not been asked to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The Hollywood actor, who has starred in the sci-fi film Finch for Apple TV+, recently reminisced about some of the highlights of his stunning acting career, choosing A League of Their Own, Cast Away, and Cloud Atlas as some of his favorites. During an interview on the Smartless Podcast (via The Direct), Hanks was asked if he would be interested in being a part of a Marvel project. The actor's response came as a surprise as he said he's never been offered a part in the mega-franchise.

Tom Hanks reveals he has not been asked to be a part of MCU

While speaking on the SmartLess Podcast hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes, Tom Hanks said that Marvel hadn't reached out to him for any of their projects. He joked that he wouldn't be as powerful a character as others even if he were offered a part.

The Hollywood icon said, "Here's the problem... First of all, they've never called me once. Nope, never. And I think that if one of these days they will, they'd say, 'Is there any way you'd consider playing a secretary of defense?' (laughs) Ya know, a guy who comes and says, 'Please, help us Ultraman, we can't survive!' I'd be one of those guys. I don't get to play the punk..."

There have been rumours of Hollywood's A-list actors like Keanu Reeves joining the Marvel project, and the studio has never shied away from hiring the biggest names in the industry either. From established stalwarts like Robert Redford to young comers like Florence Pugh, the Marvel has roped in a wide array of actors for various roles in their projects. Thus, this comes as a surprise that a big name like Hanks wouldn't be considered for a role in the vast MCU universe.

Furthermore, Hanks has an old professional relationship with Disney. He will continue to appear as Geppetto in their live-action Pinocchio remake. Additionally, MCU have recently released their highly-anticipated film, Eternals, which introduced a new immortal team that has been protecting the universe. Its Phase 4 has also introduced the ongoing plot of the multiverse in the Disney+ Hotstar series, Loki. There has been rumours about the future of Marvel universe and their potential casting choices.

Image: AP