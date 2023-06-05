Tom Hanks Confesses He Is Not A Fan Of Some Of His Movies

Tom Hanks has opened up about he has mixed feelings towards some of the movies that he has been a part of. In an interview with The New Yorker Live, Hanks candidly discussed his views on the film industry and the complex journey of creating movies. Hanks expressed his distaste for the notion of hating on a movie, acknowledging that he himself has been in films that he dislikes. Tom said, ‘I have been in some movies that I hate’.

He outlined five significant stages that one encounters while working on a film. He referred to these stages as 'Rubicons', that is, points of no return in the filmmaking process.These stages include the decision to take on a film, seeing the final product, critical reactions, commercial performance, and the film's perception over time. To illustrate his point, Hanks used the example of his film That Thing You Do! Initially dismissed and overlooked, the movie is now recognised as a cult classic. He attributed this change in perception to the passage of time.

Tom Hanks on his gruelling experience while filming Forrest Gump

(Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump | Image: Sunset Boulevard)

The interview also delved into Hanks' experience while filming the Oscar-winning movie Forrest Gump. He discussed the physically draining process of shooting the iconic running scenes across the countryside. Hanks spoke about the toll it took on him, especially during the subsequent park bench scenes, which required immense memorisation and energy.

To alleviate Hanks' concerns, director Robert Zemeckis employed a unique approach. He shot specific scenes using multiple cameras, similar to a multi-camera sitcom. This allowed Hanks to take the help of cue cards, thus making it a little easier for him to perform on-camera. Zemeckis had assured him, "We'll shoot it like 'I Love Lucy.' We'll have four cameras. We'll put the words up on cards if you need it."

Hanks's insights shed light on the intricate nature of filmmaking, and the various challenges that actors face during the process. The interview provides a glimpse into behind-the-scenes struggles and the critcality of the passage of time in shaping the perception of a film.