Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Claims His Ex Attacked Him With A Knife

Chet Hanks, son of the Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and singer Rita Wilson, claimed that his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker attacked him with a knife while he was shooting a video of himself. The rapper was bleeding in the disturbing video. He also claimed that Kiana has been stealing from him.

Chet Hanks accuses Kiana of hitting him with a knife

As per a video obtained by TMZ, Tom Hanks' son Chet was seen recording a video of his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker. Kiana had a pan in her hand when she approached Chet. The camera moved wildly showing a black screen. When the camera shifted back towards Chet, he was seen bleeding. The rapper had a wound on his head as blood streamed down his face in the video.

Chet then claimed that Kiana attacked him with a knife. Chet Hanks' girlfriend was heard saying she did not attack him with a knife in the video. Kiana then asks some people standing there if she had attacked him with a knife. One of the bystanders said "Not at all" and then alleged that Chet pushed her instead. Kiana then shouted that Chet pushed her in the first place. Chet then laughs and claims that Kiana is trying to flip the story. He then goes outside with a bleeding face. He then claims Kiana attacked him with a knife as he caught her stealing money from him.

Reportedly, Chet was not the only one who had claimed physical abuse. Kiana has made claims of violence against Chet and was granted a temporary restraining order against him. Kiana reported multiple occasions of violence between October 2020 and January 2021. As per her report, Chet grabbed Kiana's wrist while they were in New Orleans. Kiana was leaving the room to get food when Chet tried to keep her in the room. She also claimed Chet chased her down the hall. Chet denied the allegations.

Chet Hanks has recently filed a lawsuit against Kiana for the incident he shot in his video. The video was reported to be from January 8. Chet claimed that Kiana once showed up at his home with three men. He also claimed one of the men had a gun pointing at him.

Promo Image Source: Chet Hanks' Instagram