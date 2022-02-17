Tom Hanks's son Chet Hanks, recently, in his YouTube video, has opened up about his 'privileged' upbringing. He stated that even though there were 'advantages', it meant that he encountered 'a lot of negativity' when he was young. The actor said that Tom and Rita Wilson were able to give him opportunities that many people don't have, such as private education. Chet discussed his experience growing up and explained to viewers that it was 'complicated' for him as a youngster.

Chet Hanks opens up about his 'privileged' upbringing

The 31-year-old musician, in his YouTube video that was uploaded yesterday, acknowledged that there have been 'a lot of advantages' because of his parents, with him commenting that he is 'very blessed'. However, he said that it is a 'double-edged sword' as fame can be 'toxic' and that it 'creates a lot of jealousy'. He added that his experience was 'even more complicated' because he was not famous in his own right. He said, "My dad is beloved... but for me, it created a lot of contempt."

The Forrest Gump star's son said people assumed he would be 'really arrogant, entitled and a spoiled brat', even though he denied such descriptions and said he 'had to work' for money. The father of one said that when he was growing up if he wanted money to spend with his friends, his actor dad would get him to wash his car- with him saying that it would earn him about $60.

The musician added that because of his father, people had 'preconceived notions' about him, which were 'almost impossible to change'. He said, "I encountered a lot of disdain, a lot of animosities, a lot of negativity because everybody was just prepared to hate my guts." Thus, he said that he developed 'a chip on his shoulder' and walked around 'with a lot of anger,' saying that the experience led him to create a 'hard exterior'.

The two times Academy Award winner's son said that this was so that people would not mess with him. He said, "People did kinda f*** with me a lot growing up. It was never to my face, it was always behind my back." He said that he became 'distrustful and defensive' with this attitude leading him 'down the wrong path' because he felt that he had 'something to prove' to other people.

Chet further said, "It just led me down a path of self-destruction through my 20s." He said that the 'jealousy' and feelings of others made him 'feel worthless', and that he has since realised it was their own insecurities being reflected on him. He said, "I believed them [though] and I internalised it. I did feel worthless. I did feel like I didn't deserve to be in my position. I didn't feel like I would ever amount to anything."

The actor also shared that he had been 'insecure' about his upbringing and the fact that he grew up 'privileged', even though he said that he now feels differently about himself in his thirties. He commented, "I'm really happy and I'm very blessed. I learned a lot about myself." He added that he is 'grateful' to have been through his experience growing up. He further stated that he has 'changed' his life and is no longer on a 'self-destructive road' and has stopped dealing 'with anger and resentment' in negative ways. He said that earlier he was 'pleasure-seeking' through 'partying, drugs, alcohol, substances' but now he is focused on 'being the best' version of himself.

Image: AP