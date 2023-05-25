Tom Hanks' Wife Rita Wilson Clarifies On Cannes 2023 Red Carpet 'altercation'

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson recently cleared the air on their alleged heated argument with a man at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The couple was there to attend the premiere of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, in which Hanks plays a part, when they were snapped involved in a heated argument with a man identified as Vincent Chapalain. Wilson took to her Instagram on Wednesday to clarify further the situation.

Wilson shared an article about the altercation and wrote, “This is called ‘I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?’ We had a great time. Go see Asteroid City!” See the story here.

The man they were seemingly having this conversation with also confirmed that there was no argument going on. He replied to an internet user on Twitter, “They just ask me if they should go back to the start of the mat with the rest of the film crew (I’m not security).” On the Cannes red carpet, Hanks was dressed in a black tuxedo with a matching bow tie and a dapper white shirt. Rita, on the other hand, opted for a black dress and a long black cloak that trailed the ground behind her. It was embellished with silver gems.

Asteroid City premieres at Cannes

Wes Anderson's coming-of-age drama Asteroid City is set in the 1950s in a fictitious American desert town with a sinister vibe. The plot centres on a widower, Jason Schwartzman, who brings his four kids to see their grandfather (Tom Hanks). The family experiences strange happenings in the enigmatic village, which get worse following a major global event.

Rita Wilson, Tom's wife, is also a cast member, along with Tilda Swinton, Matt Dillon, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, and Liev Schreiber. Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, also appears in the film. Asteroid City is competing for Palme d'Or, the highest honour at the Cannes Film Festival, this year. It is competing against various films including May/December (Todd Haynes), Firebrand (Karim Ainouz), The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer) and more.