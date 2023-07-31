Tom Hardy Starrer Venom 3 Gets A Release Date; To Face Competition From These To 2 Films

Sony revealed the release plan of their upcoming projects on Saturday, July 29. While Kraven the Hunter got delayed by a year, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was removed from the schedule altogether. The highlight, however, was that the company announced the release date of the Tom Hardy-led Venom 3 for the first time.

The previous two installments of the franchise are Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The first part hit the theatres in 2018. Second installment released in 2021.

When is Venom 3 releasing?

Venom 3 will release on July 12, 2024. Kelly Marcel, who authored the screenplays for the first two films, will be making her feature film directorial debut with this movie. Hardy will reprise the roles of Eddie Brock and the titular symbiote.

Additionally, the actor and the director are the producers of the project. They have also written the story that served as the basis for the script. Hutch Parker, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Avi Arad are additional producers on Venom 3.

Interestingly, Venom and Venom 2 earned $856 million and $502 million, respectively, at the global box office. Let There Be Carnage's revenue was affected by the fact that it opened in theatres after the Covid pandemic.

By the time Venom 3 hits theatres, it will be competing with Twisters (July 19) from Universal and Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King (July 5). This places Venom 3 squarely between them.

Hollywood strike halts Venom 3’s filming

Hardy announced via an Instagram post in June that the Venom 3 script was being written. Its filming began the same month despite the WGA writers' strike. However, everything eventually came to a halt due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that started on July 13, 2023. The project is unlikely to be resumed till the issue is resolved.