Tom Hardy Starrer 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Release Date Delayed By A Week

The release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been delayed by one week from September 17 to September 24, 2021. The film which sees Tom Hardy reprising the titular role had been earlier pushed back from its June 25 release date to September 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the film will no longer premiere in theatres alongside Kenneth Branagh's murder mystery sequel Death on the Nile and the animated children's flick The Boss Baby: Family Business. Read to find out more about Venom 2 release date and other details about the film here.

Venom 2 release date pushed back by a week to September 24

According to Variety, Venom 2 is one of the latest movies to be pushed back by Sony due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many other films releasing on September 24 include Dear Evan Hansen, The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, and Mark Wahlberg starrer The Infinite. The late September release of Venom 2 will ensure that the film will not clash between the releases of other tentpole Hollywood films like James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (August 6) and Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune (October 1).

More about Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage

Venom 2 is the follow up to the 2018 film and is directed by Andy Serkis (Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle). The film reprises Tom Hardy's role as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist who is the host of an alien symbiote that imbues him with super-human abilities and a violent alter-ego: Venom. The character who appeared as Spider-Man's archenemy in the 2007 film Spider-Man 3, turned into an anti-hero with the 2018 film Venom. The film became a commercial success, grossing $855 million globally.

Venom 2 cast also includes Woody Harrelson as Cletus Cassidy/Carnage, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis and Naomie Harris as Shriek. Venom 2's screenplay is written by Kelly Marcel; from a story by Marcel and Tom Hardy. It is produced by Marcel, Hardy, Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Barry Waldman, Jonathan Cavendish, Ruben Fleischer, Edward Cheng and Howard Chen serve as executive producers. Marco Beltrami composed the music for the film, who has previously worked on several Marvel-based films including Logan (2017).

Promo Image Source: Venom Movie Twitter