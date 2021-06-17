Tom Hiddleston And Owen Wilson Speak About Loki Betraying Mobius In Episode 2

After the release of just two episodes of Loki, there have been theories regarding the show’s future and its connection to the future of MCU have already started taking place. The second episode of the show has revealed some interesting aspects and has given birth to some very interesting theories. Recently in an interview, Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson talk about the path taken by their respective characters and how did the decision impacted them. This article contains major spoilers discussion.

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson have this to say about Loki betraying Mobius

At the end of Loki episode 2, the actual identity of the evil Loki variant is revealed as Sophia Di Martino enters as Lady Loki. Lady Loki even pulls off a stunt that causes the opening of countless new paths in the sacred timeline. To decode, Lady Loki’s true intention, Loki runs after her into an unknown portal and Mobius isn’t able to stop him. Talking about this major betrayal given by Loki, Owen and Tom talk about how they felt about this episode in an interview with TVLine, Owen Wilson said that his character Mobius feels betrayed and as Mobius has studied Loki’s entire life and knows everything about him, he feels a little bit foolish because he can’t be surprised if God Of Mischief pulls out another trick from his bag.

On the other hand, Tom Hiddleston talked about the episode’s end from his perspective and said that it wasn’t an easy decision for Loki as certainly there’s a conflict between God of Mischief to pass or not pass through the portal. He added Mobius is probably the first person Loki trusts in his life and Mobius thinks he might be able to trust or perhaps actually trusts him but Loki certainly doesn’t want to betray that trust. However, Tom even says that Loki has to see what’s going on as it is so strange and provokes so much curiosity within him.

Loki episode 2 has definitely opened the doors for endless possibilities for MCU’s future and fans are already excited for the future episodes. Meanwhile, Loki’s head writer Michael Waldron didn’t dive into details but in a previous interview, he already hinted that Sophia’s character in the show will reshuffle the deck of the show. The third episode of Loki will drop on June 23, 2021.

