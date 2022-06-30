Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton All Set To Become Parents; Latter Flaunts Baby Bump At Event

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are all set to welcome their first child together, with the latter flaunting her baby bump at a special screening of the period drama Mr Malcolm's List in New York. Zawe looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder sequin gown as he debuted her baby bump on the red carpet. Ashton was joined by her co-stars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James and Sianad Gregory as well as the director Emma Holly Jones.

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton all set to become parents

In pictures making rounds on social media, Zawe is seen wearing an embellished gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, according to Vogue. She amped up her look with statement earrings while flaunting her fringed hairstyle. Take a look.

OMG! Zawe Ashton is pregnant with Tom Hiddleston congrats to the couple I'm so happy for them.🥹💖 pic.twitter.com/dkQnrBVNId — Best of Tom Hiddleston (@bestoftwh) June 30, 2022

Congratulations to Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston 😍 pic.twitter.com/a6Uv1fYciR — Josie (@josephinencats) June 30, 2022

This comes weeks after the Loki star confirmed the duo's engagement earlier this month and stated he was 'very happy'. The couple sparked engagement rumours during their 2022 BAFTA Awards appearance when Zawe flashed her diamond rock.

The duo starred together in a broadway play Betrayal in 2019, while making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Tony Awards back in September. Earlier, a source told People that the duo shared a lovely' chemistry together. The source said, "They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes you could just see a lovely chemistry," the insider recalled and added, "There were twinkles in both of their eyes, and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close."

The source went on to reveal that the couple would be 'affectionate and hugging and sitting next to each other' behind the scenes of their play. Before dating Zawe, Tom was in a relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

