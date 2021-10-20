Tom Hiddleston Grooving On 'Beedi' In A New Remix Video Has Fans Rolling With Laughter

Tom Hiddlestone impressed the audience with his performance of, God of Mischief in MCU's mini-series Loki earlier this year. Hiddleston has now also cut the netizens and particularly Indian fans eyes as a video of the actor dancing on the song Beedi was shared on Instagram. An Instagram user named Naveen Kukreja shared a hilarious video of Tom dancing and added the song Beedi from the movie Omkara in the background.

Tom Hiddleston dancing on Beedi makes fans laugh

A new video of Tom Hiddleston dancing on Alan Carr: Chatty Man show has been going viral where the actor is seen showing off his dance skills. An Instagram user named Naveen Kukreja added the song Beedi from the movie Omkara in the background and its blends perfectly with Hiddlestone's moves. The original song featured Bipasha Basu.

Fans quickly reacted to the video and left hilarious comments on the post. One user wrote, "Loki and his variants after messing up all the timelines." While another user wrote, "Nah, I think this is what is going to restore the Sacred Timeline. This Loki Variant seems promising."

Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston was recently seen in Disney's mini-series Loki. The series was released as part of phase four of MCU and took place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. In the series, an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. The series was released on June 9 and consisted of six episodes, it received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, musical score, and visuals. After receiving a positive response, it was confirmed that the series would be returning for season two.

Talking about his character Loki, Tom in an interview with Empire said, "Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don’t know whether, across the MCU, he’s a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don’t know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

Image:Instagram/@Erosnow/AP